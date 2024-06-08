Construction worker hurt after falling in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — A construction worker is hurt after falling from a building Saturday morning.

According to Boston police around 8:28 a.m. officers responded to 85 Seaverns Avenue for the accident.

The construction worker fell 15 to 20 feet and injured his ribs and ankles.

OSHA has been notified and is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

