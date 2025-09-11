Conservative students ask Boston University to address political divide on campus

In the wake of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, conservative students at Boston University are calling on officials for a change.

College Republicans at Boston University sent a letter to Boston University President Melissa Gilliam on Wednesday, asking the university to address a political divide on campus.

“It’s been for so long now, you don’t want to tell people that you’re a republican on campus, you’re outcasted from social groups, people are hostile towards you, we’re marginalized at BU and there’s so many people who feel the same way that we do,” said Zac Segal, president of College Republicans at BU.

Segal said it’s upsetting to see some students celebrating Kirk’s death in online forums like Yik Yak and Reddit.

“To go on social media and see people celebrating his death, it’s just terrible,” said Segal. “Yesterday we had someone comment on a post, ‘should have gunned more of them down.’”

The letter asks for the following three things:

Hold accountable those who incite or glorify violence Safeguard classrooms as spaces for genuine debate, not indoctrination Provide appropriate security for College Republicans’ events

Segal said the last request comes after some students expressed not feeling safe attending club meetings.

“Hopefully by the end of this week, we can get a real conversation going,” said Segal. “I think this is a wake-up’ call for other students at Boston University who are Conservative who previously haven’t wanted to put their name out there, but this is kind of their opportunity to do that and create some real change.”

Boston 25 News reached out to BU for President Gilliam’s response to the student letter.

BU did not immediately reply.wake-up

