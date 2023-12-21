Congress now investigating plagiarism allegations against Harvard President Claudine Gay

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Congress is now expanding its investigation into embattled Harvard Presiden Claudine Gay to include plagiarism allegations that have been made against her.

In a letter sent to Harvard University, the Republican-led Education and Workforce Committee confirmed that it’s looking into Gay’s record over a period of 24 years.

The allegations were first circulated by conservative activists following Gay’s congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus. Last week, Gay submitted corrections to two scholarly articles published in 2001 and 2017, CNN reported.

University spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain told CNN last week that Gay made the corrections in an emailed statement. The Harvard Crimson reported that the edits involved “quotation marks and citations,” correcting a reference to three articles.

However, according to CNN’s analysis of her writings, Gay didn’t address clearer examples of plagiarism while she was studying for her PhD at Harvard in the 1990s. Those include an instance in her dissertation where she copied lines verbatim from another source without citation, according to CNN.

In addressing the allegations of plagiarism last week, neither Harvard nor Gay has corrected or acknowledged these earlier instances from when she was a student.

The House Committee has requested several documents relating to plagiarism from Harvard and has asked for a written response by Dec. 29.

The Harvard Corporation, the university’s highest governing body, announced earlier this month that Gay will remain leader of the prestigious Ivy League school.

