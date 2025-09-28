Concord firefighter beats cancer twice, set to receive leadership award

CONCORD, Mass. — A Concord firefighter fully embraces her job—saving countless lives around the clock. But while she was working to help others, she was in a battle to save her own life twice.

“She’s a fighter for sure,” said Concord Firefighter Tim Lilley.

Concord firefighters already know how strong and resilient their lieutenant is.

“She’s a role model for sure,” said Lilley. “She never stops. Super strong.”

“I’m always like, how does she have time to juggle everything on and off the scene to help us?”, said Concord Firefighter Ben Lewis.

But just six months into the job at the Concord Fire Department, Lindsay McGloughlin got a call she didn’t want to take.

“I called her back,’ said Concord Fire Lieutenant Linsday McGloughlin. “And that’s when she said that you have cancer. And I, right there in the ER parking lot, just ugly crying and that’s where everything kind of started from there.”

At just 28 years old with an 18-month-old son, Lindsay was diagnosed with breast cancer. After wiping away her tears, she continued her shift.

“I just felt like being in a safe, comfortable space with people that I know and trust was the best space for me right then,” said McGloughlin. “And to try to not assume the worse and, you know, think what could happen and wait for answers.”

Even though the cancer was caught early, Lindsay had to have surgery and was out six months. That’s where her fellow firefighters stepped in, covering her shifts.

“It was really a no-brainer,” said Concord Firefighter Peter Ostroskey. “I think we all had the same idea that we spend each day that we’re working, helping other people, that helping one of our own was just, you know, it was natural.”

Lindsay returned to work—but just six months shy of reaching the five-year cancer-free mark—she found another lump.

“It was in almost the exact same spot as the first one,” said McGloughlin. “And I had this total deja vu moment of. This can’t be happening again.”

This time around, Lindsay had more surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation—which caused her hair to fall out. She had her then five-year-old son take part in shaving her head.

“We read a lot of books about what was going to happen and what could happen and all the good things that we still have,” said McGloughlin.

At this point, Lindsay was involved with Runway for Recovery—a nonprofit started in Concord by a woman who knows the impacts cancer can have on kids.

“My own mother passed away from breast cancer in 2001 when I was 20,” said Founder and Executive Director of Runway for Recovery Olivia Boger.

Olivia Boger’s mother loved fashion, so she started a fashion show 19 years ago to raise money for children whose parents passed away from breast cancer or were diagnosed with metastatic stage four cancer.

“We pay for things like extracurricular activities, groceries, rent, therapy, summer camp,” said Boger. “Anything we can think of that provides some normalcy for the kids and alleviates some of their grief helps moms during an unimaginable diagnosis and encircles them and lets them know that they’re not forgotten.”

As the fashion show has grown, so have the donations. The first year $13,000 was raised—and now over $2 million. Now cancer-free, Lindsay continues to support women going through a similar situation and encourages them to take advantage of the services out there.

“It takes a community to raise a child when you’re healthy, let alone if you’re not feeling well or you have a cancer diagnosis,” said McGloughlin. “So take the help. It’s scary, but. With the support of friends, family, loved ones, communities like Runway, and you can get through it.”

This year’s Runway for Recovery fashion show is Friday, October 3rd, at the Westin Seaport Hotel in Boston; tickets are still available. And for the first time there will be a leadership award that Lindsay will be receiving.

