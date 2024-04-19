‘Concerning and scary’: Quincy woman has close encounter with coyote

QUINCY, Mass. — On Thursday, a coyote was caught on camera chasing a woman and her dog who were out for a walk in Quincy.

Home video captured the frightening moments Keri Chojnowski was walking her 3-year-old Terrier mix, Brodie, on Bowes Avenue in Quincy’s Germantown neighborhood.

Chojnowski turns the street corner and quickly retreats as a very large coyote jumps over a neighbor’s fence.

“Yes, it jumped the fence right here and started following me down to my house,” she said. “It’s concerning and scary all at the same time.”

Chojnowski admits she was nervous during the encounter but was able to rush back inside her home. A neighbor yelled from a window to try to scare the coyote as well.

“During the day it’s a little scary to have a coyote chasing me down the street,” she said.

The coyote eventually turned around and walked away. Chojnowski called animal control who advised her to get a loud air horn or whistle to make noise next time she’s out for a walk to scare away any coyotes.

