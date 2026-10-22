‘Completely heartbroken’: Franklin Park Zoo announces death of 17-year-old lion

BOSTON — The Franklin Park Zoo announced that its 17-year-old lion Dinari has passed away.

Zoo staff said the male was considered a geriatric lion, with the average life expectancy for lions being 16.

Staff said they had been monitoring him closely over the last week.

According to the zoo, Dinari’s health had steeply declined, and he had been lethargic with little appetite.

Staff said that following his rapid decline in health and quality of life, the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.

“We are completely heartbroken to share the news about Dinari. He will be deeply missed by his care team, and all who knew him,” said Sarah Patterson, Area Curator at Franklin Park Zoo. “The animals that reside at our zoos receive extraordinary care throughout their lives, and Dinari’s long life is a testament to the dedication and commitment of all who worked so hard to care for him.”

Dinari moved to the Franklin Park Zoo in 2015 with his brother Kamaia, who passed away in 2023.

The zoo said the lion habitat will be temporarily empty until new lions are added.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group