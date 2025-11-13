Competency hearing for Brian Walshe scheduled for Friday

DEDHAM, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the Cohaset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, will appear in a competency hearing on Friday.

The hearing is set for Friday in Norfolk Superior Court.

Court records also cite a final pre-trial conference next week before jury selection begins.

Walshe is accused of killing his wife, Ana, inside their Cohasset home in January of 2023.

The competency hearing had previously been delayed.

Her remains have never been found.

Walshe has pleaded not guilty.

If Walshe is found not competent to stand trial, his charges could be indefinitely suspended. In such a scenario, he could be committed to a secure medical facility, such as Bridgewater State Hospital, rather than proceeding with the criminal trial. If his competency cannot be restored, the criminal charges could eventually be dismissed.

The outcome of the evaluation will determine the next steps in the high-profile case. The trial had been scheduled to begin in 2 weeks.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group