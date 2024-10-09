Company becomes largest craft beer producer in Mass. after acquiring Night Shift

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The parent company of Framingham-based Jacks’s Abbey Craft Lagers grew into the largest craft beer producer in Massachusetts with the acquisition of Night Shift Brewing.

Hendler Family Brewing Company will employ 300 people, including the vast majority of Night Shift’s existing team, when the deal closes, according to an announcement made this week. Hendler also recently purchased Worcester’s Wormtown Brewery.

Night Shift is known for its popular lineup of core beers including Whirlpool, Santilli, and Nite Lite, which will be maintained by Hendler.

The brand’s taprooms at Boston’s Lovejoy Wharf and in Everett will continue to exclusively serve Night Shift products, along with its three Boston beer gardens located on the Esplanade, in Allston, and Dewey Square, according to the company. The Level 99 locations and Encore Taproom, while not managed by Night Shift, will also remain in place.

“This expansion is not just about growth; it’s about building a stronger foundation for our teams and brands to thrive,” Sam Hendler, Co-Founder and CEO of Hendler, said in a news release. “By providing resources and stability to brands like Night Shift, Wormtown, and Jack’s Abby, we will ensure that Massachusetts’ craft beer industry remains local and independent for years to come.”

The company said the addition of Night Shift to its portfolio will provide “stability and sustainable growth” for brewers and employees alike.

Jack Hendler, co-owner and head brewer at the company, promised to continue Night Shift’s “legacy of quality and innovation.”

