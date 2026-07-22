Commuter Rail fare gates coming to Ruggles station next month

BOSTON — Commuter Rail riders using Ruggles Station will need to tap or scan their tickets to enter and exit the station, as the MBTA and Keolis announced new fare gates.

The change goes into effect on August 3 and will feature seven fare gates, including two wider accessible gates designed for wheelchairs, scooters, bicycles, strollers, and luggage.

“The installation of Commuter Rail fare gates at Ruggles is just the next step by the MBTA as we follow through on our commitment to improve fare collection and reinvest back into the system that our riders depend on,” said Phillip Eng, interim secretary of transportation and MBTA general manager and CEO.

Riders will be required to tap or scan eligible tickets or passes before entering or exiting the station.

Conductors will continue checking tickets onboard to verify passengers are traveling in the correct fare zone.

Passengers arriving without a ticket must purchase one through the mTicket app or from staff stationed at the fare gates.

“The introduction of fare gates at Ruggles Station continues the effort to improve and modernize fare collection across the Commuter Rail system,” said John Killeen, CEO and general manager of Keolis. “Our goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible for passengers.”

According to the MBTA, since fare gates were introduced at North and South stations, riders have tapped tickets and passes more than 19.5 million times.

The agency also says mTicket activations at South Station have increased 32%, while onboard ticket sales on lines serving the station are up 16%.

Customer service staff will be available at Ruggles to help passengers during the transition.

Back Bay Station is expected to become the next Commuter Rail station to receive fare gates in early 2027.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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