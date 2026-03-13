BOSTON — The MBTA is alerting passengers at South Station to anticipated delays and cancellations after a commuter rail derailed off the tracks.

A spokesperson for Keolis said that the single-coach Providence Line Train 851 between South Station and Back Bay experienced a “slow-speed derailment.”

Commuter alert: South Station experiencing delays and cancellations following train derailment

“There were approximately 350 passengers onboard, and no injuries were reported,” the Keolis spokesperson said. “Crews safely escorted passengers off the train and back to South Station.”

Video sent from viewer Ben Robles shows passengers being escorted back to the station from the tracks.

Commuter alert: South Station experiencing delays and cancellations following train derailment (Ben Robles)

According to the MBTA commuter rail X page, several other trains, including those from Framingham, Needham, and Providence, have been cancelled.

An investigation is ongoing. Keolis advises all passengers and commuters to follow the MBTA commuter page or subscribe to their T Alerts for up-to-date updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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