Commuter alert: MBTA begins 15-day shutdown of major subway line. Here’s what riders need to know

By Ray Villeda, Boston 25 News and Boston25News.com Staff
BOSTON — The MBTA launched its two-week shutdown of a busy stretch of the Green Line on Monday to allow crews to replace 130-year-old infrastructure.

MBTA shares inside look at signal upgrades aimed at better service reliability

Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Babcock Street (B Branch), Kenmore (C and D Branches), and Heath Street (E Branch) for 15 consecutive days, from Dec. 8 through Dec. 22.

Regular Green Line service will continue to operate between North Station and Union Square, as well as between Medford/Tufts, during this service change.

Why the shutdown?

The MBTA will replace the 130-year-old wooden overhead catenary wire trough in the Green Line tunnel — original to the late 1890s — with a modern, durable metal trough. Crews will also install Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) infrastructure to help prevent train-on-train collisions and enforce speed limits.

Additional work includes signal upgrades, tunnel inspections, station brightening, and more.

Alternate travel options

B Branch:

  • Free, accessible shuttle buses between Babcock Street and Back Bay
  • Connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for service through downtown
  • Free fares at Kenmore and all surface-level stops west of Kenmore
  • Route 57 bus will be fare-free during this period

C & D Branches:

  • Free, accessible shuttle buses between Kenmore and Back Bay
  • Free fares at Kenmore and Riverside, plus all surface-level stops west of Kenmore

E Branch:

  • Route 39 bus will replace E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay
  • Extra buses added; route will be fare-free

Additional Options:

  • Accessible van service between Copley/Back Bay and North Station
  • Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne (regular fares apply beyond Lansdowne and on other lines)

Riders should budget extra travel time — for example, a trip from Boston College to Park Street may take at least 20 minutes longer than usual.

For full details, visit mbta.com/GreenLine.

