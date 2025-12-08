Commuter alert: MBTA begins 15-day shutdown of major subway line. Here’s what riders need to know

BOSTON — The MBTA launched its two-week shutdown of a busy stretch of the Green Line on Monday to allow crews to replace 130-year-old infrastructure.

Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Babcock Street (B Branch), Kenmore (C and D Branches), and Heath Street (E Branch) for 15 consecutive days, from Dec. 8 through Dec. 22.

Regular Green Line service will continue to operate between North Station and Union Square, as well as between Medford/Tufts, during this service change.

Why the shutdown?

The MBTA will replace the 130-year-old wooden overhead catenary wire trough in the Green Line tunnel — original to the late 1890s — with a modern, durable metal trough. Crews will also install Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) infrastructure to help prevent train-on-train collisions and enforce speed limits.

Additional work includes signal upgrades, tunnel inspections, station brightening, and more.

Alternate travel options

B Branch:

Free, accessible shuttle buses between Babcock Street and Back Bay

Connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for service through downtown

Free fares at Kenmore and all surface-level stops west of Kenmore

Route 57 bus will be fare-free during this period

C & D Branches:

Free, accessible shuttle buses between Kenmore and Back Bay

Free fares at Kenmore and Riverside, plus all surface-level stops west of Kenmore

E Branch:

Route 39 bus will replace E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay

Extra buses added; route will be fare-free

Additional Options:

Accessible van service between Copley/Back Bay and North Station

Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne (regular fares apply beyond Lansdowne and on other lines)

Riders should budget extra travel time — for example, a trip from Boston College to Park Street may take at least 20 minutes longer than usual.

For full details, visit mbta.com/GreenLine.

