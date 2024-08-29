Commuter Alert: I-93S closed at Exit 16B for car fire in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON — A car fire in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel is snarling traffic as commuters head home Thursday.

MassDOT alerted drivers to the vehicle fire and said that I-93 southbound was closed at Exit 16B shortly before 6:00 p.m.

In #Boston, car fire on I-93 SB (Tip O’Neill Tunnel) at exit 16B. I-93 SB fully closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 29, 2024

There has not been any word on any injuries.

The vehicle fire came just days after another car engulfed in the tunnel snarled traffic on Tuesday.

WATCH: Car fire on I-93 causing heavy traffic delays in Boston (MassDOT)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

