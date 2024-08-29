Commuter Alert: I-93S closed at Exit 16B for car fire in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON — A car fire in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel is snarling traffic as commuters head home Thursday.
MassDOT alerted drivers to the vehicle fire and said that I-93 southbound was closed at Exit 16B shortly before 6:00 p.m.
In #Boston, car fire on I-93 SB (Tip O’Neill Tunnel) at exit 16B. I-93 SB fully closed.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 29, 2024
There has not been any word on any injuries.
The vehicle fire came just days after another car engulfed in the tunnel snarled traffic on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
