Commuter Alert: I-93S closed at Exit 16B for car fire in O’Neill Tunnel

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A car fire in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel is snarling traffic as commuters head home Thursday.

MassDOT alerted drivers to the vehicle fire and said that I-93 southbound was closed at Exit 16B shortly before 6:00 p.m.

There has not been any word on any injuries.

The vehicle fire came just days after another car engulfed in the tunnel snarled traffic on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

