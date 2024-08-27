Car fire on I-93 causing heavy traffic delays in Boston

BOSTON — Crews are working to clear a car fire in Boston’s O’Neil Tunnel ahead of the evening commute on Tuesday.

According to State Police, one lane is open on I-93 South because of the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

Police are urging commuters to seek alternate routes for the time being.

No further information was immediately available.

