Community walks in memory of Peabody teen who took his own life due to bullying 

Dozens of people walked on Saturday in memory of Jason Bernard.

The 14-year-old took his own life in May after family says he endured bullying by classmates.

Bernard’s family established Jason’s Legacy Foundation to fight bullying and support mental health initiatives in the community.

Saturday, they held a 5K Walk/Run that went from Captain Samuel Brown Elementary School to Higgins Middle School, where Bernard was a student, and back to the elementary school.

“You know pain is pain, and the way we’re processing our pain is really we’re leaning on each other, and I think the community really understands that it was a child, a 14-year-old little boy that did ask for help,” said Jason Bernard’s sister Cely Rosario.

Rosario spoke about the foundation. She said, “We’re honoring his name and keeping his name alive the best way we know how. And it’s to really support other children that are going through similar things that Jason went through in silence.”

They also plan to award a graduating Peabody High School senior with a scholarship.

Since Bernard’s death, a cornhole tournament has been held in his memory.

The family hopes to keep that tournament and the 5K as an annual event.

Boston 25 News reporter Litsa Pappas spoke with Jason’s family and Peabody’s mayor to address concerns about bullying, as part of a two-part series.

Jason’s sister says they’re pushing for accountability and changes in the school district, from stricter discipline, to training for teachers, parents and students.

They are also looking at hosting a golf tournament as well.

After Bernard’s death, the city of Peabody launched a new app, Bloom, for people to have easy access to mental health resources.

Rosario said more can always be done to make sure kids are getting the resources they need.

“I think it’s helpful, it’s beneficial. But what we need, is to stay firm and continuous in actions. The teachers need constant training and support and follow-up. It’s not just enough to have an app. We need that human to human interaction, we need to treat each child as an independent person. They’re an individual, they’re not a number,” said Rosario.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group