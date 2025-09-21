Cornhole tournament held in memory of Peabody teen who took his own life due to bullying

The family of 14-year-old Jason Bernard, who took his own life due to bullying, hosted a cornhole tournament at East End Veterans Memorial Park to raise money in his memory.

Following Jason’s death in May, his family established the Jason Legacy Foundation, which aims to create a scholarship for seniors in Peabody and organize community events to raise awareness about bullying.

“It takes a village to make change, and we need to focus on bringing people back to the community, getting off our technology,” said Cely Rosarlio, president of the Jason Legacy Foundation.

His family says he took his own life in May after he was constantly bullied at Higgins Middle School. He was 14 years old.

Boston 25 News reporter Litsa Pappas spoke with Jason’s family and Peabody’s mayor to address concerns about bullying, as part of a two-part series.

Jason’s sister says they’re pushing for accountability and changes in the school district, from stricter discipline, to training for teachers, parents and students.

The family is planning a 5K fundraiser walk in Jason’s memory, although the date for the event has not yet been set.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group