Community unites for Fenway Health’s Strides for Action 5K in Boston

BOSTON — Fenway Health’s Strides for Action kicked off Pride Month on Boston Common with its annual 5K fundraiser.

Hundreds of advocates and community leaders came together Sunday morning to support HIV prevention and treatment, LGBTQIA+ health services, research, and advocacy.

Dallas Ducar, Fenway Health’s executive vice president for donor engagement and external relations, said the 5K is a chance to show a recommitment to justice and progress every year.

Ducar said this year’s event is coming at a time when the need for accessible healthcare is growing.

“What we want to do at Fenway Health is stand up for not only people’s rights for healthcare, for resilience, for joy,” Ducar said. “That’s what this day is really about, to elaborate and to be very clear in who we are, what we need, and what we deserve in the future ahead.”

The event also featured music, performances, and wellness activities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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