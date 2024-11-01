Community Servings announced its $1 million goal for the 32nd annual bake sale Pie in the Sky

BOSTON, Mass. — The nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services, Community Servings, has announced its $1 million goal for its 32 annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser.

The fundraiser is known for helping those with critical illnesses, food insecurities, and to bring the community together through the joy of baking.

From November 1 to November 23, people who would like to donate can send $35 to their website to receive a fresh, locally baked pie for Thanksgiving. The donation also helps provide a week’s worth of food for Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents who experience a critical or chronic illness like HIV/AIDS, cancer, and diabetes.

This year, Community Servings welcomes National Grid as one of its sponsors, alongside an already stacked list, featuring Coldwell Banker Realty Cares Foundation, Digitas Media Company, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Signature Boston, Boston Baking Inc. and Big Foot Moving & Storage.

“Thanks to the strong support and dedication of our local hospitality community, hundreds of volunteers and generous sponsors, we are able to serve more and more neighbors each year,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “Delivering a record amount of scratch-made medically tailored meals to individuals and families impacted by critical and chronic illnesses is quite a feat, but we know we can do it when the community comes together to make a difference.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group