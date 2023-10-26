Community rallies around North Quincy High School football players severely injured in weekend games

QUINCY, Mass. — A football family in Quincy is finding out how much their contribution to the community means. One of their sons, a junior at North Quincy High School, suffered a devastating injury in last week’s game against Scituate.

At Cavanagh Field in North Quincy, football is family. “This is where we have blood, sweat, and tears. The kids come down here and they earn the right to be called North Quincy football players on this field, and they take that very seriously,” said Ryan Craig, head football coach at North Quincy High School.

The Sampson family of boys, ages 7 to 17, is all in. “One, two, three, four, um five, and I am six,” said Cam Sampson as he pointed out his brothers.

Junior, Cam Sampson, is walking today. But he was seriously injured in a 4th quarter-play when the Red Raiders took on Scituate last week. “He got twisted up and to where his leg didn’t release, and two guys came on top of him,” said Dan Sampson, father and coach.

There was nothing illegal about the hit. Sampson, though, broke four vertebrae and snapped four ribs.

His mom was right there on the sidelines taking the game photos. His dad, who also played for the Red Raiders is now the coach. “That was the first time I felt like it was out of my control,” said Dan Sampson.

Cam attended Wednesday’s practice for the first time since that night. “I am trying to not get them to worry so much about me because there is a big game this week against Hanover,” said Cam.

Cheering alongside him was his younger brother, who, not to be outdone, tore his ACL during his game the next day.

To show their support, the team and community are helping the Sampson family through donations, food, and assisting with the six boys.

“Just people that we’ve never laid eyes on coming out, ‘what can we do.’ It’s a true community effort,” said Dan Sampson. A community that is also family. “Here in North Quincy football is special,” said Ryan Craig.

Cam will undergo an MRI of his spine on Thursday to see if there is more extensive damage and to plan out his recovery.

If you would like to donate to the Sampson family’s recovery fund, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group