SCITUATE, Mass. — On June 6, 2024, beloved lacrosse coach and father Will Robinson went out for a run but didn’t come back for a while.

He had a heart attack and died.

Sadly, his family found him in their backyard several hours later.

His wife Erika and her kids, 19-year-old Willy and 15-year-old Myah, have been honoring their father in a very special way ever since.

Community honors Scituate’s ‘Big Will’ Robinson (Courtesy family photo)

His son Willy remembers his dad this way.

“If anybody in our family, people around town needed something, he was the guy to call, no matter what it was,” Willy said.

Will’s daughter, Myah, called her father “mostly the glue that held everything in the background. He would always be there for everyone.”

On Monday night, May 18, everyone will be there for Will at Scituate High School for the 2nd annual “The Big Will” event.

“The Big Will” is an annual girls vs. boys lacrosse event in memory of Will Robinson, a beloved coach and father.

The event is open to the public. All proceeds raised will go to benefit the SYL Scholarship Fund and support former SYL girls’ and boys’ lacrosse players in their pursuit of higher education.

Community honors Scituate’s ‘Big Will’ Robinson (Boston 25)

Being able to carry on their dad’s legacy in this way is something the Robinsons are very proud of.

“I really miss him obviously, but I really see how he impacted everyone’s lives,” said Willy. “I mean, it’s so special, and I know I’m so lucky to have my sister making him proud every day”.

Myah speaks passionately about what her dad meant to her.

“To carry on my dad’s legacy is such a huge ask, because my dad was our family, and when you think of the Robinsons, you think of my dad,” she said. “But also, we are the Robinsons, and we carry that legacy and hope that our legacy speaks of how highly he was as a person.”

Willy added, “He was our rock (which) is what we called him. I’m blessed that I’m able to play my role in the family, but to see everybody step up is something very special.”

For more on Monday’s event and the scholarship fund, visit this website.

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