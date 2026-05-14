Community asked to attend services for Mass. WWII veteran with no family

People are being asked to come together to show support for a local World War II veteran who died this week at 98-years-old.

John Bernard Arnold is from East Bridgewater and has no known family.

Visitation hours for his services are set for Monday at Saint Joseph the Worker Church on Maquan Street in Hanson from 10 to 11 in the morning.

A mass will follow before the burial services in Taunton.

Attendees, pallbearers and procession participants are needed.

Anyone who wants to be a pallbearer is asked to email Terrence.OKeeffe@hanover-ma.gov with Hanover Veteran Services.

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