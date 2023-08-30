Community activists to release data on shootings, homicides in Boston’s neighborhoods

BOSTON — Community activists and clergy is expected to release data on shootings and homicides in a Boston neighborhood they refer to as the ‘Murder Triangle’ to urge Police Commissioner Michael Cox to take action.

The New Democracy Coalition is expected to release this data on Thursday, supporting assertions that Black Boston is living under a state of emergency in the wake of recent violence.

Those areas, which include Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, Hyde Park and the South End, are a part of what the coalition calls a “Triangle of Murder.”

In addition, the coalition, will address concerns that the City of Boston and law enforcement have not developed a cohesive plan or “strategy” on how to deal with the violence that plagues residents in neighborhoods who are vulnerable to an inordinate and unrelenting amount of street violence.

“The recent uptick of shootings and lawlessness within a triangle of violence in certain sections of the Black community is unacceptable. The Black community must play a pivotal role in providing safety with its neighborhoods. It can and must police itself. At the same time we in the Black community must demand that all public safety protocols be made available toward the objective of maintaining peace and order. We need a public safety plan for the Black community in Boston,” said the Reverend Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition.

This comes after a weekend of violence and unrest in Boston.

Eight people were injured and four were arrested after a mass shooting in Dorchester Saturday morning.

In South Bay, dozens of juveniles were involved in disturbances at the shopping center on Sunday.

Community activists demand a comprehensive community public safety plan from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“A public safety plan becomes ineffective without collaborative efforts and inclusion on a grassroots level. The city is going to miss the mark every time without cultural understanding and appropriate engagement because resources will never reach the people to meet their needs. Now is the time for unity!” said Heather Cook, South End.

The community briefing will take place on Thursday at 4:30 pm at Mel King Square, 395 Columbus Avenue in the South End.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

