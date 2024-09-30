‘Come here every year’: Apple picking season is back in Natick

The air was crisp and the apples were ripe as people enjoyed the Fall weather Sunday.

“I think our favorite part of all the different playgrounds and activities for the little ones we love picking the apples,” said Emma Albano, Holliston.

Jay Mofenson is the farm Manager at Belkin Family Lookout Farm in Natick, he said it’s prime picking season.

“Harvest is actually quite good, the apples are fantastic, peaches is on the back end, but the crop looks great,” said Mofenson.

Hundreds of kids ran throughout the farm excitedly, petting goats, climbing on the playground, and munching on fresh apples.

“We’ve come here every year since our oldest was born,” said Kate Rehnert, Wellesley, “She’s obsessed I don’t even know where she went that’s how much she loves it.

Mofenson said the Farm is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and there are activities for everyone.

“It’s not just apple picking we have two playgrounds this year. We have a corn maze, and we have a corn maze playground, as well as a barnyard play area with animals and rides and some activities,” said Mofenson.

He said even though it was a dry Summer the fruit is ripe.

“It was tough on the peach crop luckily the apples look fantastic and weren’t really impacted by the dryness the pears look pretty good,” he said.

“It’s great to see the community out it’s a nice way to see our friends with kids and you know get together in the fall,” said Gaby Berkman, Natick.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group