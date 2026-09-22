College student says she was victim of racist encounter outside BC High, school investigating

Boston College High School is investigating an allegation of racist language used by students, the school said in a statement, following a TikTok from the alleged victim.

Carly Nguyen, a senior at UMass Boston, said she was leaving campus in the passenger seat of her mother’s car Thursday night when teenage boys began shouting racial slurs at her and her mom from their car on Dominic J. Bianculli Blvd., outside BC High School.

“These two guys down here yelled the ‘N word’ with a hard ‘r’ and the ‘C’ slur to me and my mom as we were leaving campus,” Nguyen said in a TikTok. “Unprovoked and all, they just yelled at us for no reason. We didn’t even say anything.”

The boys cannot be heard saying racial slurs in Nguyen’s TikTok. She said she began recording after they allegedly used that language.

Nguyen wanted to expose the boys, sharing in her post images of their faces and license plate, which Boston 25 News chose to blur due to their age and the fact that they have not been charged with a crime.

“Everything happened right here,” Nguyen said in the video, pointing to a map of the area outside BC High. “So, I’m assuming you guys go to BC High School.”

BC High said Monday the school was “aware of the TikTok videos alleging use of racist language by students and immediately launched an internal investigation into the matter.”

“The alleged behavior is entirely unacceptable and fundamentally contradicts our mission as a Jesuit, Catholic institution,” the school said in its statement. “We acknowledge the harm caused by these actions and affirm that every individual, both within and beyond our school community, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American from an immigrant family, said she has dealt with racism before and she wants to see accountability.

BC High said it “will take appropriate disciplinary action in alignment with our school policies, and remain steadfast in upholding a safe, inclusive environment for all.”

Nguyen said she has received support from members of the BC High community and on her own college campus, as well as positive messages from around the world.

“I’ve been getting a lot of support, thankfully. It’s just been overwhelming,” Nguyen said. “I want people to speak up. And I want them to know that they can’t get away with this type of behavior.”

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