BC High investigating alleged use of racist language by students

BOSTON — Boston College High School is investigating an alleged incident that surfaced on social media involving students who allegedly used racist language.

“We are aware of the TikTok videos alleging use of racist language by students and immediately launched an internal investigation into the matter,” the school said in a statement.

The school did not provide any additional details about the incident.

“The alleged behavior is entirely unacceptable and fundamentally contradicts our mission as a Jesuit, Catholic institution. Racism in any form will not be tolerated at BC High,” the school said.

“We acknowledge the harm caused by these actions and affirm that every individual, both within and beyond our school community, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

BC High said it will take appropriate disciplinary action.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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