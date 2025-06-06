‘Collapse potential’: Raging blaze engulfs triple-decker on North Shore

REVERE, Mass. — Firefighters braved heat and humidity as they battled a raging blaze that engulfed a triple-decker home on the North Shore of Massachusetts early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a multi-family home on Payson Street in Revere just after 2 a.m. found flames ripping through all three floors and the basement of the house, according to the Revere Fire Department.

“Fire crews tried to contain it, but it did catch one house next door, so now we had two fires at once,” Revere Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich told Boston 25 News. “Conditions deteriorated on the inside, and we had to pull everybody out.”

Video shared with Boston 25 showed the intense fire shooting from all sides of the triple-decker.

The heavy flames were knocked down by 6 a.m. However, Rich warned that there was potential for a collapse.

“Due to the intensity of the fire in the rear...The back porches, we had to stay away from them. There was a collapse potential. We made it clear to everyone,” Rich said.

Rich noted that crews would remain on scene monitoring for hot spots and overhauling the structure through the morning.

Everyone safely escaped the fire, and there were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters, according to Rich.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

