Cohasset officers rescue squirrel with head stuck in a tree

COHASSET, Mass. — A squirrel found itself in a sticky situation on Monday morning after getting its head stuck in a tree.

Officers Josh Kimball and Officer Paul Wilson responded to the Brewster Road call and found the squirrel needed a little assistance.

Using some hand sanitizer both officers carried with them, they rubbed the animal’s head with it and gently twisted and turned the squirrel until he was freed.

As a sincere thank you, the squirrel bit Officer Kimball on the index finger through the gloves.

“No skin broken, but we did laugh, and get a picture of Officer Kimball yelling in pain,” Cohasset Police wrote in a social media post.

The squirrel, who was uninjured, then ran off into the woods.

