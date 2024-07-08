Cohasset man, 24, charged in ‘several’ vehicle break-ins across seaside town

COHASSET, Mass. — A 24-year-old Cohasset man is facing numerous charges after police said he broke into several parked cars, “ransacked them” and stole items from the vehicles over the weekend.

Jack C. MacMillan, 24, is charged with breaking and entering motor vehicle nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, breaking and entering motor vehicle daytime with the intent to commit a felony, two counts; receiving stolen property; and possessing Class E drugs. He was arraigned on the charges on Monday morning.

At the police station during booking, police said MacMillan had a key fob to a Porsche that investigators suspect was stolen.

Police arrested MacMillan on Sunday night, at about 10:30 p.m., after receiving several reports of vehicle break-ins throughout the day and evening around Cohasset Village, Pleasant Street, Red Gate Lane, and Fern Way.

In a complaint filed with Quincy District Court, Cohasset Police allege MacMillan “entered several parked cars Sunday, ransacked them, and stole items.”

Officers arrested MacMillan on North Main Street by Wheelwright Park after an investigation and after receiving subsequent 911 calls reporting suspicious activity. Police said they recovered stolen property along with several prescription pills that did not belong to MacMillan.

Police suspect more victims in this case. Anyone who has not reported thefts from their vehicles is encouraged to call Cohasset Police at 781-383-1212 or TIPS@Cohassetpolice.com.

