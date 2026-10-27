Person seriously injured after rollover crash in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Brockton Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said a vehicle appeared to hit a parked car on Warren Avenue.
Crews extricated one person from the vehicle who had suffered serious injuries.
Officials said the person was airlifted to a hospital in Boston.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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