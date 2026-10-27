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Person seriously injured after rollover crash in Brockton

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Brockton rollover A vehicle being lifted onto a tow truck after a rollover crash Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

BROCKTON, Mass. — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Brockton Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said a vehicle appeared to hit a parked car on Warren Avenue.

Crews extricated one person from the vehicle who had suffered serious injuries.

Officials said the person was airlifted to a hospital in Boston.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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