Coffee, Adrenaline, and Snow: Take a break with Worcester’s winter storm crews

WORCESTER, Mass. — The winter storm hitting Worcester Sunday night was hard for crews to keep up with, after nine inches had already fallen by 7 p.m.

Steve Pellegrino, along with two other plow crews, took a much-needed break at the Boulevard Diner.

“It’s been crazy,” Pellegrino said. “It’s a little tough to keep up with.”

Pellegrino and his friends, with whom he shared a bite to eat with, are subcontractors for the city of Worcester and plowed snow all night long.

To stay fueled up for the long night ahead, they said they were operating on adrenaline and lots of coffee.

They asked that folks stay off the roads so they can do what they need to do.

“It makes it harder for us to do what we do when they’re out driving around,” Pellegrino said.

The plow crews are also making sure that people adhere to Worcester’s city parking ban, which went into effect on Sunday.

School is also cancelled for Worcester students on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

