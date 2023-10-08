Code black lifted, hospital operations resume after power outage at Good Samaritan Medical Center

BROCKTON, Mass — Code black has been lifted and hospital operations have resumed after a power outage on Saturday at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

According to a spokesperson with Steward Health, the company that owns Good Samaritan Medical Center, code black was lifted around 7:30 Sunday morning and all operations are back up and running.

The outage forced the closure and evacuation of some areas of the hospital, and ambulances were diverted to other hospitals, emergency management officials said Saturday. The emergency room remained open to walk-in patients.

The outage was due to a plumbing issue and required a limited number of patients to be moved to Good Samaritans’ sister hospital.

Saturday’s power outage at Good Samaritan added yet another strain to the region’s emergency hospital services.

On August 28, Good Samaritan was in a code black and was not accepting any ER patients while their phones and internet were down.

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital remains closed with no emergency services following a multi-alarm transformer fire on Feb. 7 prompted a massive emergency response and forced the evacuation of hundreds of patients.

Norwood Hospital also remains closed, more than three years after severe flooding forced that hospital’s sudden closure and evacuation of patients there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

