BEMA responding to Good Samaritan Medical Center for emergency situation in Brockton BEMA responding to Good Samaritan Medical Center for emergency situation in Brockton

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BROCKTON, Mass — Emergency services are responding to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

According to Brockton Emergency Services, crews are at Good Samaritan Medical Center working on an emergency issues affecting hospital operations.

Good Samaritan Medical Center is condition black, not accepting any incoming patients, BEMA said.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

