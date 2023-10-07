BEMA responding to Good Samaritan Medical Center for emergency situation in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass — Emergency services are responding to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

According to Brockton Emergency Services, crews are at Good Samaritan Medical Center working on an emergency issues affecting hospital operations.

Good Samaritan Medical Center is condition black, not accepting any incoming patients, BEMA said.

No additional information is available.

We are on location at the Good Samaritan med center working with their team in regard to emergency issues affecting hospital operations at this time.



Good Samaritan Med Center is condition black, not accepting any incoming patients. We will update the public as soon as we can — BEMA (@Brockton_EMA) October 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group