Cocaine levels in Nantucket’s water remain higher than national average, data reveals

NANTUCKET, MASS. — New testing of Nantucket’s sewage water shows the amount of cocaine levels remain higher than the national average.

Nantucket started over the summer to help them study substance use on the island.

New numbers posted to the town’s website reveal a continuing trend of dangerous amounts of cocaine in the sewage water.

Spikes during October and December reached nearly three times the national average.

Testing also showed fentanyl and methamphetamine levels are both below the regional and national averages.

Town officials say they hope to use this data to improve community health.

The island’s wastewater treatment facility services about 70% of Nantucket’s residents.

“This initiative builds on existing infrastructure developed during the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to support the efforts of local health professionals, first responders, and recovery services through timely, community-wide data,” Nantucket’s official website states.

