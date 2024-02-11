Coastal communities prep for severe flooding as region braces another winter storm

SCITUATE, Mass. — While much of the state prepares for an intense winter storm this week, communities like Scituate are geared up for the additional threat of coastal flooding.

Town administrator James Boudreau says emergency crews are getting in place to battle possible high winds, plowable snow, and flooding on the coastline.

“Both police and fire have high water vehicles,” said Boudreau. “We put our dive and rescue teams in those in case we must go out and get people in flooding.”

He advised residents to stay home, off the roads, and away from the ocean.

Boudreau continued, “We have a lot of people who like to look at the waves and flooding, and we don’t want to have to rescue them too.”

While used to winter storms, Scituate residents boarded their windows and blocked their basements ahead of this week’s forecast.

“It’s part of life it’s part of living here,” said Greg Eaton. “You have to be prepared to leave.”

His neighbor, Leo Martin, has lived on Oceanside Drive for decades. He tells Boston 25 that he has had to redo his roof multiple times because of winter storms.

“It’s the price of living on the water,” said Martin. “I hope for the best. There’s nothing more you can do.”

Boudreau said they will have additional directions for residents as they work with the National Weather Service this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

