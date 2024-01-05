CMG Digital Deep Dive 2024

DEDHAM, Mass — Are you a local business owner or ad agency representative looking to learn more about the ever-changing digital landscape?

It is with great pleasure that we extend an invitation to you for our upcoming digital marketing event, Digital Deep Dive 2024, where industry experts will converge to explore the latest trends, strategies, and innovations in the dynamic world of digital marketing.

The event will be held in Dedham at WFXT on January 17th from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

To join us, click here or on the link below to register.

Digital Deep Dive 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group