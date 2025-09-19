Close call: Video shows car nearly crashing into student at school bus stop in Mass. town

HADLEY, Mass. — A student in a Massachusetts town was nearly struck by a car while crossing the street to get on a school bus on Friday morning.

The close call, which was caught on camera, happened on Rocky Hill Road in the Hampshire County town of Hadley.

Video shared by the Hadley Police Department captured the moment a black sedan nearly collided with a student at a bus stop shortly before 6:45 a.m.

The school bus had its stop sign extended at the time of the incident, the video shows.

School bus stop near miss Hadley Courtesy Hadley Police Dept. (Courtesy Hadley Police Dept.)

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to contact the Hadley Police Department.

“We are working with the local bus company to determine if they have video to better identify the vehicle,” the department said in a Facebook post. “If any residents have any cameras closer to the road that could help us identify the vehicle, we would appreciate it if you would check.”

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

