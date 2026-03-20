Clean smarter this spring: Protecting your family’s health at home

Mass. — Surveys show about 80 percent of Americans Spring clean every year. But while many families focus on closets and garages, experts say spring is also the perfect time to clean out hidden exposures that can affect your child’s health. From everyday plastics to cleaning products and indoor air.

Time to dust, deep-clean and declutter! While you’re at it, you might want to spring clean for your child’s health!

One growing concern: microplastics. Tiny plastic particles found in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the food we eat. Research suggests these particles can enter a child’s body and may release chemicals that interfere with normal development.

To cut down exposure, swap plastic cups, plates, and bottles for glass or stainless steel, and consider using a water filter.

Clothing matters too. Fabrics made with polyester plush can shed microplastics. Choose natural materials like wool, hemp, or silk and avoid waterproof mattress liners when possible.

Cleaning products can also affect kids’ health, triggering skin irritation or breathing problems. Experts suggest skipping harsh chemicals and choosing gentler options. Simple solutions like baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice can get the job done without unnecessary exposure.

Dust and pollutants can be problems for kids. Try opening the windows and airing out your space. Good ventilation can reduce mold spores that may trigger asthma attacks. Also, clean HVAC and air filters out. And use a vacuum with a HEPA filter to control dust!

One more tip parents may not expect, experts recommend washing clothes less often. Frequent washing and drying can break down synthetic fabrics, releasing microplastics into your home and the environment, and skip dryer sheets. They can leave chemical residue on kids’ clothes. Use wool dryer balls instead to cut static and drying time without added chemicals

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk

Sources:

https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/newsroom/2024/aci-survey-80-americans-now-spring-clean-every-year

https://www.henryford.com/blog/2024/11/9-ways-to-reduce-microplastics-exposure-in-children

https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2024/02/427161/how-to-limit-microplastics-dangers

https://www.psaoc.org/spring-clean-your-childs-health/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group