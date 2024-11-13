Classes canceled Wednesday in Gloucester, Beverly, and Marblehead amid teacher strikes

NORTH SHORE — The long holiday weekend is getting longer for students and parents in three North Shore communities as teachers hit the picket lines.

Teachers in Marblehead along with fellow educators in Beverly and Gloucester pushing for a new contract. School has been canceled in all three districts for a second day while the strike continues. The unions say they are asking for increased wages and paid leave but city and town leaders say their requests will lead to cuts in their departments.

All three teachers’ unions are facing fines by a judge. On Tuesday, the exact dollar amount the Beverly and Gloucester teachers are each facing was not yet decided. Marblehead teachers will be in court on Wednesday for their injunction hearing.

GLOUCESTER

Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis sent a letter home to parents around 6 p.m., stating that schools across the district would be closed Wednesday as no deal was reached between the teachers union and the city.

“While a small group of educators and administrators did meet face-to-face today, the unions and the School Committee have not reached an agreement through mediation,” he wrote. “Due to the ongoing strike by teachers and paraprofessionals, Gloucester Public Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.”

All after-school activities will be canceled, including the Gloucester High School Awards ceremony, which Superintendent Lummis says will be rescheduled.

“Enough is enough, we have given proposals all weekend long that could get us back into school tomorrow,” said Rachel Salvo Rex, co-president of the Union of Gloucester Educators. “Settle our contracts now!”

The teachers’ unions in Gloucester, Marblehead, and Beverly all held a joint news conference Monday night after failing to reach a deal on their contracts.

All three unions are pushing for similar benefits and better wages, but they say the school committees aren’t bargaining in good faith.

BEVERLY

Beverly Public Schools announced that classes are canceled on Wednesday amid the ongoing teacher strike.

“Negotiations between the Beverly School Committee and Beverly Teachers Association (BTA) have concluded for the day with no agreement reached yet to bring our students back to school,” said Rachael Abell, Chair of the Beverly School Committee. “The mediator ended negotiations for the day at approximately 6 p.m. and indicated bargaining will resume tomorrow morning.”

District officials say grab-and-go box lunches for students will be available at Beverly High School from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MARBLEHEAD

The Marblehead Education Association announced a bargaining update at 7:30 p.m. that there will be no school on Wednesday as well. This comes after a day of deliberations with the school committee.

An injunction will be filed in court against the teachers on Wednesday.

Educators in Marblehead rallied on Tuesday morning, after the Marblehead School Committee’s negotiations team failed to reach an agreement with the union by Monday.

Like their North Shore counterparts, the wages of teachers and paraprofessionals continue to be a sticking point between the two sides.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

