Classes canceled Wednesday in 3 North Shore communities amid ongoing teacher strikes

NORTH SHORE — The long holiday weekend is getting longer for students and parents in three North Shore communities as teachers hit the picket lines.

Teachers in Marblehead will join their fellow educators in Beverly and Gloucester pushing for a new contract. The unions say they are asking for increased wages and paid leave but city and town leaders say their requests will lead to cuts in their departments.

“Enough is enough, we have given proposals all weekend long that could get us back into school tomorrow,” said Rachel Salvo Rex, co-president of the Union of Gloucester Educators. “Settle our contracts now!”

The teachers’ unions in Gloucester, Marblehead, and Beverly all held a joint news conference Monday night after failing to reach a deal on their contracts.

All three unions are pushing for similar benefits and better wages, but they say the school committees aren’t bargaining in good faith.

“We are at a breaking point, we need our elected leaders to act with urgency to solve this crisis before it’s too late,” said Rex. “We know other school committees are colluding with their high-priced attorneys to drag these negotiations out. Let me be crystal clear, there is no law firm in the world that can break the resolve of this group of educators.”

“We are committed to mediating long into the night, but our teachers should be in the school during the day with their students,” said Kathleen Clancy, chair of the Gloucester School Committee.

The school committees in these communities say they’re upset they must cancel school on Tuesday while teachers continue this strike.

In Gloucester, the mayor says the teachers’ union refuses to offer a counter-wage proposal.

“Not only is this counter-productive to the negotiation process, but it severely limits our ability to make any form of progress toward finding a solution,” said Mayor Greg Verga of Gloucester.

Marblehead teachers are holding a rally at Seaside Park at 12:30.

Gloucester and Beverly’s teachers are both expected to be in court later on Tuesday afternoon for a hearing on contempt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

