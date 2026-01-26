Claims process underway for damages from broken Vineyard Wind turbine on Cape Cod

NANTUCKET, Mass. — People who live on Nantucket may now submit damage claims after a giant Vineyard Wind turbine blade broke apart in the water off Nantucket in 2024.

A Vineyard Wind turbine nearly as tall as the Eiffel Tower experienced significant blade damage on the evening of July 13, 2024, developers of the offshore wind project said at the time.

On Monday, Verus LLC opened the process through which community members may submit damage claims arising from the Vineyard Wind turbine failure.

In July 2025, the town and county of Nantucket announced a settlement agreement with GE Vernova for $10.5 million to compensate the town and local businesses for losses resulting from the turbine blade failure.

“The incident scattered foam, fiberglass, and other debris along Nantucket’s shores during the height of the summer tourist season,” town officials said in a statement last year.

The claims process is intended “to reimburse individuals and business owners within Nantucket, Tuckernuck, and Muskeget for expenses and recovery of other economic losses,” town officials said in a statement on Monday.

“The launch of this process represents a meaningful step forward in addressing the impacts of this event and underscores our continued commitment to accountability and resolution for those affected,” Nantucket Select Board chair Dawn Hill said in a statement.

Verus LLC, the third-party administrator of the claims fund, has created a website to support the claims process.

Claims will be accepted for a period of six months ending June 26, 2026, officials said.

Required documentation will include out-of-pocket expenditures paid to remove debris or to repair property damage resulting from the incident, increased costs incurred to mitigate potential losses resulting from the incident, and/or reduced gross profits that were caused by the incident.

