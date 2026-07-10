‘The city’s been electric’: Soccer fans reflect on final Boston Stadium match over last four weeks

BOSTON — For the seventh and final match at Boston Stadium, city bars were jam-packed and soaking in the final moments of international soccer in New England this summer.

At pubs like the Dubliner, there was barely any room to stand while tv’s played France and Morocco’s quarterfinal match.

France defeated Morocco 2-0 and will advance to the semifinals of the World Cup.

“The energy in the city’s been electric,” said fan Patrick Lowndes Thursday at the Dubliner. “It’s been really cool to see everyone get behind a bunch of nations.”

France fans celebrated inside the Dubliner after the semifinal berth.

One fan added, “If you told me five years ago or the last World Cup you could go to a bar in Boston and it would be this many people watching football, it’s crazy... Maybe this will spark a little more nightlife in the city. That would be great.”

Another added, “I hope it stays that way.”

Bars tell Boston 25 they still expect large crowds for the upcoming World Cup games.

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