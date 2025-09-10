City of Salem announces October road closures ahead of spooky season

SALEM, Mass. — Salem is gearing up for spooky season by announcing road closures for the month of October.

“Throughout the month of October, as it is for the rest of the year, the single greatest priority in Salem will be the safety of residents and visitors alike,” the city of Salem said.

Visitors to Salem in October should not plan to drive into downtown Salem, especially on weekends. Traffic is heavy and parking is severely limited.

Celebrations start on September 26th with Mayor’s Night Out. Essex Street from Hawthorne Boulevard to New Liberty Street will be closed to vehicles from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On October 2nd, the Haunted Happenings Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at Shetland Office Park on Congress Street. Roads along the parade route will be closed to traffic. Anticipate traffic delays on Route 114 and Route 1A. Route 1A from Derby Street to Brown Street will be closed to traffic from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Other road closures will be Congress Street, Washington Street, Essex Street from Washington Street to Union Street, Central Street, Front Street, and Washington Square West, North, and South. There will be no parking tow zones along the entire parade route.

Salem Closures Salem Closures (City of Salem)

Road Closures September/October weekends: September 27th and 28th, October 4, 5, 11, 12 &13, 18, 19, 25 & 26

Essex Street from Hawthorne Boulevard to New Liberty Street, as well as Front Street from Washington Street to Central St, will be closed to through traffic, and no on-street parking will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Essex Street from Barton Square to Washington Street will utilize hard barricades every weekend from Friday at noon through Sunday night at midnight.

Front Street will have more programming and vendors in the street this year.

There will also be No Parking postings on portions of Washington Square North and South during the weekends in September/October, reserved for authorized event vehicles.

Salem Road Closures Salem Road Closures (City of Salem)

Halloween: October 31

Halloween events will include multiple road closures and heavy traffic impacts for the entire day and night.

Heavy traffic and likely road closures are also anticipated for the weekend prior to Halloween, October 25th, and October 26th, as well as for the weekend of Halloween, on November 1st and 2nd.

Visitors during weekends and on Halloween are strongly encouraged to take the commuter rail or ferry to get to Salem.

Traffic impacts will be significant, including on highways leading to the City. Expect major traffic impacts on Route 114 and Route 1A, as well as likely impacts and delays on Route 128.

Downtown Salem streets will close to all traffic no later than Noon on October 31st. Road closures include: Essex Street from Crombie Street to Union Street. Washington Street from New Derby Street to Bridge Street. Federal Street from St. Peter’s Street to North Street. Washington Square North and West from Essex Street to Williams Street. Brown Street from New Liberty to Washington Square N. Hawthorne Boulevard, Derby Street from Lafayette to Congress Street. Charter Street, Central Street, Front Street, and Lafayette Street from New Derby Street to Front Street.

Halloween Salem Closures Halloween Salem Closures (City of Salem)

The MBTA closes the Salem garage from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Halloween night.

Cars will not be permitted to enter or exit the garage between these hours.

Salem Police will close roadways at any point if they determine they should be closed for public safety reasons.

For the full list of closures, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

