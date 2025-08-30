City of Boston celebrates ‘New Edition Day’ honoring legendary Roxbury R&B group

BOSTON — The City of Boston is honoring Roxbury’s very own R&B group, New Edition.

August 30th is officially known as “New Edition Day” in Boston.

There were plenty of smiles and cheers Saturday afternoon as a new street sign dedicated to the group was unveiled.

Dearborn Street was renamed “New Edition Way” to recognize the artists in the same neighborhood where they grew up in.

The singers first started New Edition in Roxbury back in 1978.

New Edition also presented two $25,000 checks that will be reinvested directly back into the community.

A block party at Orchard Gardens, formerly known as Orchard Park, kicked off immediately after to celebrate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group