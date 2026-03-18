City of Attleboro to transform Capron Zoo to nature reserve and wildlife rehabilitation center

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The city of Attleboro plans to transform Capron Zoo to a nature reserve and wildlife rehabilitation center.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone said the plan is intended to preserve the zoo as a “family-friendly destination that remains free and open to the public while creating a more financially sustainable future for the property.”

The transformation comes as the city faces growing budget pressures and increases in health care, energy, paving, construction, and schools. According to DeSimone, capital improvements for the zoo cost about $57 million.

On top of the budget challenges that have required support from the city’s general fund, there’s been a decade of declining attendance, according to DeSimone.

In addition to the $57 million that would be needed for capital improvements alone, the 2023 Capron Park Master Plan proposed two significant expansions of the zoo with estimated project costs of $59.5 million and $47.6 million.

Mayor DeSimone says the nature reserve model would significantly “reduce operating costs and the financial burden on taxpayers while expanding public access to the park and creating new outdoor amenities.”

The zoo will operate as usual through September 7, and after that, it will remain open and free to the public on select weekends.

“Capron Park Zoo has been part of the lives of generations of Attleboro families,” said Mayor DeSimone. “This plan keeps Capron Park Zoo open and active for the community while creating a future that is financially responsible.”

The transformation would occur over several years.

The zoo has been open since 1937.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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