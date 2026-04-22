Citizens resolves early morning debit card outage

MASS. — Some Citizens Bank customers experienced issues using their debit cards earlier Wednesday morning.

The bank said the disruption was caused by a technical issue and has since been resolved.

Customers should now be able to use their debit cards normally.

“Due to a technical issue, some customers were unable to make debit card transactions earlier this morning. Our technical teams were immediately engaged, and the issue was resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused,” said Rory Sheehan, Head of Enterprise Communications for Citizens.

The company said the issue was strictly technical and emphasized that no personal customer information was compromised.

It’s unclear how many customers were affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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