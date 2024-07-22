Cirque Du Soleil brings high flying acrobats to Boston

A dazzling display of colorful costumes.

Imaginative stories.

Awe inspiring acrobatics.

Those are all hallmarks of a Cirque De Soleil performance. A show called “Ovo” will be performed at Boston University’s Agganis Arena through July 28.

100 cast members and support staff are here to bring the production to life.

Artistic Director Lydia Harper told Boston 25 News “What we do is take an idea, an inspiration, and then just explode it out on stage. It’s fully immersive, super high-level acrobatics. We’ve got live music every night . . . it’s true escapism.”

