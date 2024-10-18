“Christmas is on”: Cape Cod Toys for Tots receives much-needed warehouse

CAPE COD, Mass. — CAPE COD – It’s an early Christmas miracle for Cape Cod Toys for Tots. The organization has finally secured a warehouse to store and distribute its annual influx of holiday gifts for children and families in need.

“Christmas is back on,” organizer MaryEllen Harrington wrote in an email to Boston 25, one day after Cape Cod Toys for Tots’ plight was featured on the news. “We received help from Turtle Rock as they have hosted the Christmas drive several times in the past. They are a great family.”

This year, for the first time in its history, the organization found itself without a warehouse and was at risk of not being able to deliver on its mission if one wasn’t found soon.

Cape Cod Toys for Tots has served Cape communities for 29 years. Last year, the charity delivered nearly 70,000 gifts to more than 34,000 area children.

“The success that we have seen over all these years is because of the community, especially the commercial community,” organizer Timothy Harrington told Boston 25 News.

