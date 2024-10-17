Warehouse Wanted: Cape charity fears thousands of children may not get holiday gifts

Cape Cod — For the first time in its nearly 30 years of operation, the Cape Cod Toys for Tots needs its own holiday miracle. The charity has yet to secure a warehouse this season to store and distribute tens of thousands of donated gifts that will begin arriving in a matter of weeks.

“I’m just thinking of the children and not having toys for Christmas,” MaryEllen Harrington told Boston 25 News. “We’ve never been this late in acquiring a building.”

MaryEllen and her husband, Timothy Harrington, spearhead the annual toy collection and distribution drive for the Cape and Islands. For the last 29 years, generous businesses have stepped up to donate warehouse space to store gifts.

But this year, Cape Cod Toys for Tots is struggling to find a location. The Harrington’s are currently storing toys in their own home, which MaryEllen says is quickly running out of space.

“We won’t have a place to distribute if we don’t have a place to work out of,” Timothy says.

“The success that we have seen over all these years is because of the community, especially the commercial community,” he adds. “Everybody has had to tighten their belts due to the economy. It’s just tough to get things done.”

Last year, Cape Cod Toys for Tots distributed more than 69,000 gifts to more than 34,000 children. The Harringtons say they need a warehouse with anywhere from 4,000 to 10,000 square feet of space to accommodate the annual influx of donations.

“We have people – families -- applying for toys and I can’t respond to them yet because I can’t give them a date, time, or address to pick up their toys,” MaryEllen says.

“Unfortunately, when you hit this point, which we never have… kids pay the bulk of the price,” Timothy says.

While the organization does have some funds to cover rent, the Harringtons are hoping a generous business will donate space for a few months. It would allow Cape Cod Toys for Tots to repurpose those funds for children’s toys.

Any business or organization with space to spare can contact Cape Cod Toys for Tots by email at [orleans.ma@toysfortots.org]

