Child claims masked man tried grabbing him while he was walking home in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Mass. — An 11-year-old boy alleges a masked man tried grabbing his arm while he was walking home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Arlington Police, the boy said he was walking from a Broadway convenience store around 3:10 p.m. when he was approached on Waldo Road by a four-door sedan.

The driver, an adult male, was allegedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black facemask.

The 11-year-old said the man tried to grab his arm but the boy was able to run away.

The incident remains under investigation by Arlington Police and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to reach out to them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

