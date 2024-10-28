Chicopee man wins big, taking the $1 million holiday ticket prize

CHICOPEE, Mass. — The winner of the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$2,500,000 Merry & Bright” instant ticket game belongs in Chicopee

Timothy Mortell, of Chicopee, purchased the “$2,500,000 Merry & Bright” ticket from Yazzy’s Market before finding out, he won!

The ticket is one of six holiday-themed tickets that allow purchasers to win from $500 to $2.5 million.

Mortell chose the cash option for his prize, receiving a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Mortell plans on sharing his winnings with his mom and investing it.

