Chick-fil-A opening more than dozen new restaurants in Massachusetts

FOXBORO, Mass. — A national quick-service restaurant chain known for its signature chicken sandwiches and hospitality is preparing to open a slew of new locations across Massachusetts.

Chick-fil-A and Patriot Place this week officially broke ground on the chain’s new Foxboro location, marking the start of a large expansion in the Bay State.

Starting with the launch of the Patriot Place eatery this fall, the chain says it will open 12-15 new locations across the state over the next few years.

“This is just the start of the next phase of our growth throughout Massachusetts, where we are committed to creating jobs, serving delicious food with care, being a good neighbor, and making a positive impact on local communities,” Elizabeth Meloy, of Chick-fil-A Real Estate, said in a press release.

The company plans to open as many as seven new restaurants across the state in 2025, followed by five to eight more restaurants by the end of 2027, the press release stated

The new restaurants will be a mix of locally owned and licensed locations and will collectively create an estimated 1,600 jobs for local residents across the state, according to Chick-fil-A.

In addition to Foxboro, Chick-fil-A said Bay Staters can anticipate new restaurants in Danvers, Hudson, Worcester, East Springfield, West Springfield, Somerset, Dartmouth, and in Boston at South Station and Logan International Airport by the end of 2027.

There are already 19 Chick-fil-A locations in Massachusetts.

